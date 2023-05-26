//VSU raises over $99K during Spring Giving Day

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University raises over $99,000 for scholarship funds during the Spring Giving Day crowd funding-style campaign.

Valdosta State University recently raised $99,667 during its 2023 Spring Giving Day, a 24-hour crowd funding-style campaign.

Spring Giving Day was an opportunity for Blazer Nation family and friends to show their support of VSU’s tradition of academic, athletic, creative, leadership, research, and service excellence on campus, in the community, and around the world. Ninety donors responded to the university’s call to action.

“One of the keys to our success at Valdosta State is the support we receive from our alumni, faculty, staff, retirees, and friends in the community,” said Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president. “Gifts to VSU help us change lives and promote a culture of excellence by fostering student success in and out of the classroom, impacting regional progress across South Georgia, and sustaining the institution for generations to come.”

Funds raised during Spring Giving Day will primarily be used to recruit and retain students and student-athletes by providing merit and need-based scholarships for VSU’s College of the Arts, College of Science and Mathematics, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, and Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration.

“With student scholarships, every dollar counts and every dollar provides expanded access to the high quality education we offer here at VSU,” said Amanda Peacock, associate director of Alumni Relations and Annual Giving. “We are incredibly grateful for the donors who supported our Spring Giving Day. Their generosity will allow our students to have a better college experience.”

Visit http://www.valdosta.edu/administration/advancement/ to learn more about building a legacy by investing in the future of VSU while also igniting opportunities and inspiring excellence today.