//VPD responds to traffic fatality on East Park Avenue

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department recently responded to a traffic fatality that occurred on East Park Avenue involving a 49-year-old female.

Release:

On May 2, 2023, at approximately 8:55 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of East Park Avenue after several citizens called E911 to report a person had been struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 49-year-old female victim lying in the roadway unresponsive. Officers administered first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived. EMS personnel declared the female deceased at the scene.

Members of the Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit and Crime Scene Personnel responded to conduct the investigation.

The female was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This case is under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.