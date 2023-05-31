//VPD investigates Barack Obama Blvd. homicide

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department is investigating a shooting homicide that occured at a residence on Barack Obama Boulevard.

Release:

On May 27, 2023, at approximately 3:17 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Barack Obama Boulevard after citizens called 911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a 40-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are actively processing evidence and conducting the investigation.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released.

If anyone has any information in regard to this homicide, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091. Tips may also be submitted online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.