//VPD celebrated National Police Week

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department celebrated National Police Week with various activities highlighting community involvement.

National Police Week was May 15-19, 2023, and the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) celebrated with various activities highlighting community involvement within the City of Valdosta.

This year, the Department wanted to do something different to help celebrate National Police Week and show their support for the local community by organizing an art contest for local elementary schools.

The response was overwhelming, and the students created beautiful works of art expressing gratitude and appreciation for VPD officers. After careful consideration, Chase from Paw Patrol chose three outstanding entries as the contest winners. As a reward for their hard work, each winning class was treated to a pizza party with Chase and VPD officers and detectives!

Additionally, Chase was on the case in Dr. Sherman’s Special Education Class at J.L. Newbern Middle School. The class invited Chase and the VPD to help them solve the mysterious case of the teacher’s missing cell phone. Dr. Sherman and the students worked hard to create a “crime scene” for VPD Detectives to conduct an investigation. Their enthusiasm and commitment to honoring VPD was remarkable. It is a testament to the strong relationship between the VPD and the educational community in the City of Valdosta.

The VPD also celebrated National Pet Month and National Police Week together by visiting the Lowndes County Animal Shelter to take pictures with adoptable animals. The photos were taken with the goal of helping the animals at the shelter to find loving homes. The pictures were then posted on the Department’s social media accounts to help spread awareness and encourage adoption.

The VPD extends its gratitude to the community for all the support received during National Police Week. It is the VPD’s pleasure to thank McDonald’s for offering citizens the opportunity to visit with police officers at Coffee with a Cop. The Department would like to thank all participants, especially students, teachers, and staff at elementary schools, for their extraordinary contributions and participation. The VPD is proud to recognize and support the talents of young people in our community. They are also grateful for the opportunity to help the animals at the Lowndes County Animal Shelter and hope their efforts will help find homes for the animals.

Additionally, the VPD thanks the Valdosta Fire Department, First Baptist Church, Little Caesars Pizza, Target, Lucky Goat Coffee, and Zants Flower and Gift Shop for visiting and providing the Department with treats and gifts.

National Police Week is a time to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers nationwide. The VPD is proud to be able to take part in this week-long celebration.

For more information, Chief Leslie Manahan at 229-242-2606.