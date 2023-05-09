//Vikings baseball advances to semifinals

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Vikings baseball team advances to the semifinals after a victor over North Gwinnet last week.

Release:

With a victory over North Gwinnett last week our Vikings have advanced to the semifinals of the 7-A state baseball playoffs. On Wednesday, May 10, we will host North Paulding in a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 pm on Noel George Field on the campus of Lowndes High School.

Tickets for Wednesday’s doubleheader are $10 each and will be available at the gate. All gate sales are cash.

A non-cash option is available via Go Fan https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7173

All fans, except babies in arms, must purchase a ticket. Only GHSA passes will be honored.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!