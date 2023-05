Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will host the annual 9/11 Memorial 5K in rememberance of the September 11th attacks.

Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department will host the annual 9/11 Memorial 5K on Saturday, September 9, 2023 starting at 8am in Downtown Valdosta. Registration is open for $25 with T-shirt included and all proceeds will benefit the Valor Service Dogs. First responders and military in uniform run for free.

Register here: https://911memorial5k.itsyourrace.com/