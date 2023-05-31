//VFD to hold Smoke Alarm Blitz for residents

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Department with the American Red Cross will hold a Smoke Alarm Blitz to install smoke alarms in residents homes.

Release:

Valdosta Fire Department in Partnership with the American Red Cross will be conducting a Smoke Alarm Blitz on June 3rd, 17th, and June 24th from 09:00 to 12:00. Fire personnel along with the American Red Cross and volunteers will be going door-to-door assisting residents that do not currently have smoke alarms installed in their homes. The areas targeted were identified through a data analysis conducted on information in Valdosta Fire Department’s records management system. The data identified areas that have had the most fires with no smoke alarms present.

In addition to the Smoke Alarm Blitz, there will be members from the South Georgia Trauma Team, a team of Valdosta Fire personnel, and South Georgia Medical Center personnel trained in conducting home assessments for fall hazards on site. This team focuses on eliminating fall hazards and educating our aging adults on how to prevent falling in their homes. This team will conduct home assessments by request to assist citizens in identifying ways to make their homes safer.