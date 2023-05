Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VFD is asking the publice to drop-off aluminum cans for recycling to assist the Georgia Figherfighters Burn Foundation.

Release:

Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation partners with the fire service and burn care community to provide fire safety and prevention education, support medical facilities, and assist burn survivors in their recovery. Taking a moment to drop your cans in one of our three locations will help us help the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.