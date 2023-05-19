//Valdosta, other local communities awarded project grants

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta along with other local communities have been awarded project grants to improve neighborhoods and parks.

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced preliminary grant awards totaling more than $225 million for 142 qualified projects that improve neighborhood assets like parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks, and healthy food access in communities all across the state disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With our partners on both the local and state levels, we’ve prioritized helping Georgia’s communities further recover from the pandemic with a bottom-up approach,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Today, we’re investing these funds to see that those most heavily impacted have even more resources at their disposal, and I want to thank our partners for helping us make that possible.”

In accordance with grant requirements, awarded funds will go to eligible non-profits and local governments to utilize in improving or maintaining recreational facilities in Qualified Census Tracts or for repair or maintenance needs due to significantly greater use of public facilities during the pandemic. A full list of the awardees and amounts can be found below.

“I want to thank Governor Brian Kemp for his leadership during the pandemic and today when local communities and citizens are still being impacted,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Georgia’s economy recovered quickly because of his leadership and the Georgia General Assembly’s partnership. We are committed to ensuring all available relief funds are appropriated in a responsible manner and utilized by communities who need assistance the most.”

“I appreciate Governor Kemp’s careful stewardship in awarding this funding to worthwhile projects in communities across our state,” said Speaker Jon Burns. “Throughout the pandemic, the General Assembly worked shoulder to shoulder with Governor Kemp to protect our citizens and keep our economy moving. We remain committed to working together to see that our best days are still ahead.”

Those with questions regarding allotments and criteria for the awards should email grants@opb.georgia.gov. To view active grant opportunities, visit this site.

Awards

Below is a full list of preliminary award recipients (142 total) and project amounts. A more detailed project summary for each award can be found here. For those who applied and were awarded, please click here for additional information.