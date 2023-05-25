//Valdosta native named to ONU Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Valdosta native, Elizabeth Broers, has been named to the Olivet Nazarene University Spring 2023 Semester Dean’s List.

Elizabeth Broers of Valdosta, GA, was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed spring 2023 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, Olivet offers Graduate and Continuing Studies via online education. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.