//Valdosta man assults victim with pot, plate, metal rod

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man was arrested by Valdosta Police Department for assaulting of a victim with a pot, broken plate, and metal rod.

Release:

Arrested: Lionel Jervon Lee, African American male, 23 years of age, Valdosta resident

On May 21, 2023, at approximately 6:14 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Hill Avenue after a citizen called E911 to report that there was a person outside of her door that had been assaulted and that he was bleeding. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 35-year-old male victim bleeding profusely from his head. The male had multiple injuries, including stab wounds to his head. Officers provided first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center for further treatment.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to conduct the investigation. Through investigation, detectives determined that the victim had been in an altercation with a male that he had allowed into his residence.

The male then began to assault the victim by beating him with a pot, then stabbed him several times with a broken plate and a metal rod. Detectives gathered surveillance video which showed the offender, later identified as Lionel Jervon Lee, 23 years of age, leaving the residence just minutes after the assault. A photo of Lee was issued to Valdosta Police Officers to be on the lookout for him.

Within 10 minutes of the lookout being issued, a Valdosta Police Officer observed Lee standing on a porch in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue. Lee was taken into custody without incident. After being interviewed by detectives, Lee was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with aggravated assault (felony) and aggravated battery (felony).

The victim is in stable condition.

“I am proud of the quick teamwork by the members of our department. Detectives got the picture of the offender out quickly, which resulted in an alert patrol officer locating him almost immediately.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan