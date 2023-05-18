//Valdosta man arrested for home burglary

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department Officers arrested a 53-year-old man after a brief foot chase for burglarizing a home.

Arrested: Michael Anthony Moore, African American male, 53 years of age, Valdosta resident

On May 16, 2023, at approximately 11:42 am., a citizen called E911 to report that he had received an alert from his security cameras that a subject was inside his residence, which was in the 500 block of West Alden Avenue. The citizen was able to provide a detailed description of the person that was inside his home. Valdosta Police Officers were immediately dispatched to the residence.

When the first officers arrived at the scene, within two minutes of being dispatched, they heard a loud noise coming from the back of the residence. As they ran to the back of the residence, they observed the offender, later identified as Michael Anthony Moore, 53 years of age, jumping the backyard fence. Officers pursued Moore on foot. After a brief foot chase, Moore was taken into custody in the 1900 block of Azalea Drive.

Through investigation, officers and the victim determined that Moore had forced entry into the residence by breaking a window. The victim reported several items missing and some property damage. All of the items that the victim reported as being stolen were located. Moore was still in possession of some of the property at the time officers located him.

Moore was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He is being charged with:

· Burglary-felony; and

· Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

“The homeowner’s security cameras, which alerted him to the burglary, proved invaluable. Teamwork between the victim, the dispatcher, and the quick response of our officers, resulted in the arrest of this subject and the recovery of the stolen property.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.