//Valdosta Main Street receives Accreditation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street receives the Main Street America Accreditation in recognition the commitment to downtown revitalization.

Release:

Valdosta Main Street has been designated as an Accredited Main Street America™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the Accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.

“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 862 Accredited Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President & CEO of Main Street America. “The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”

In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, every dollar a Main Street program spent to support its operations generated $24.07 of new investment back into its downtown communities.

Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contributes their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.

“We are proud of the impact that Downtown Valdosta has in our community; this re-accreditation proves that our Main Street and downtown businesses will continue to make an impact both economically and through the quality of life,” stated Valdosta City Mayor Scott James Matheson.

Georgia Main Street annually evaluates Valdosta Main Street’s performance, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards. To qualify for Accreditation status, communities must meet strict standards that include commitments to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

We are fortunate to have been re-accredited with Mainstreet as a GEMS community; this gives our local building and business owners opportunities for financing and will help continue to drive the growth of Downtown Valdosta. Thank you to Brandie and Allie for all the hard work they put into this process, and a special thanks to the City of Valdosta, specifically Public Works, for the continued beautification of our downtown area, Daniel Bayman, Chairman of the Central Valdosta Development Authority.