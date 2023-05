Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Three Valdosta State University Blazers were recently named to the 2023 All-Gulf South Conference softball team.

According to vstateblazers.com, three Blazers have been selected to the 2023 All-Gulf South Conference team. The players were selected by league coaches.

For more on this story, a link to the Valdosta State Official Athletics website is available below.

https://vstateblazers.com/news/2023/5/3/three-blazers-selected-to-the-2023-softball-all-gsc-teams.aspx