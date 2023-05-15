//The Beach Boys to perform at Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Beach Boys will perform for the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan.

Release:

The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan continues Saturday, May 20 with a performance from chart-topping icons The Beach Boys at the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.

Marking more than half a century of making music, The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards and at the 2001 Grammy Awards, the group was honored with Lifetime Achievement Award. Guests can look forward to chart-topping hits including “Surfin’ USA”, “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “Kokomo.”

General Admission to the concert is included free with a 2023 Season Pass, and Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats for just $5 in advance. Guests who do not have a 2023 Season Pass can purchase General Admission to the concert for $10 and Reserved Concert Seats for as low as $15 as an additional cost to park admission.

Before The Beach Boys take the Wild Adventures LIVE! amphitheater stage, guests can grab a freshly baked pretzel and local draft from Georgia Beer Company as they enjoy live music at the Water’s Edge Stage. Groovy Goats will perform from 1-4 p.m., followed by Saltwater Gypseas from 5-8 p.m.



“The park will be filled with the sounds of summer,” said Adam Floyd , sales and marketing director, “We’ll welcome steel drum rhythms from Groovy Goats and rockin’ country tunes from the Saltwater Gypseas at the Water’s Edge Stage, followed by the legendary California sound of The Beach Boys.”

Families can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Water Park all season with a 2023 Season Pass on sale now at WildAventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.