//Reward offer for information on Tift County house fire

Share with friends

TIFT CO. – The Tift County Fire Rescue is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information on a house fire that occurred on Rainwater Road.

Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a fire that occurred last week on Rainwater Road in Tifton has been ruled an act of arson.

At approximately 4am on Thursday, May 18, Tift County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at a housing development under construction. The two-family, multi-story structure was approximately 50% complete at the time of the fire and was not yet wired for electricity.

“The structure fire was a total loss and even damaged two adjacent structures,” said Commissioner King. “The fire has been determined to have been caused by an intentional human act. Anyone with information on this fire should call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-252-5804.”

In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.

Our office is assisting Tift County Fire Rescue with this investigation.