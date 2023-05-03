//Registration open for VLPRA Youth Football & Cheerleading program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority is now accepting registration for the Youth Football & Cheerleading program.

The registration deadline is June 3rd. Practices will begin in late July and early August. The season runs from August through October, including playoffs.

VLPRA’s school-based football & cheerleading league is open to all rising Kindergartners through 5th graders in Valdosta and Lowndes County. Teams are separated by middle school district, so children will play ball with their friends from school and practice close to home. VLPRA offers flag and tackle football; it is $75 to play flag football or cheer and $95 for tackle football. Uniforms and equipment are included in VLPRA’s league. VLPRA provides helmets, all pads, and all uniform pieces.

Parents can register their children online at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s main office located at 1901 North Barack Obama Blvd.

Click Here to Sign Up