//Lowndes Litter Program wins GA Excellence Award

Share with friends

Photo: Georgia Trend Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Ben Young, ACCG Past President Melissa Hughes and ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills with the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, County Manager Paige Dukes, Public Works Director Robin Cumbus and Litter Crew Employee Shannon Devane.

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Public Works Department Litter Program was recognized with a Georgia County Excellence Award.

Release:

Lowndes County has been recognized with a 2023 Georgia County Excellence Award for its Litter Program. Hosted jointly by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) and Georgia Trend magazine, the awards program honors innovative county programs that meet the needs of their citizens and enhance their quality of life. The Litter Program is one of six 2023 Georgia County Excellence Award recipients.

“Each year the Georgia County Excellence Awards program recognizes innovative county programs that meet the identified and specific needs of residents in those communities,” said ACCG Executive Director Dave Wills. “We are grateful to our partner Georgia Trend for this continued partnership which honors counties for their resourcefulness and efficacy.”

In April 2020, Lowndes County addressed the rise of trash along county roadways and highways by introducing the Lowndes County Litter Program. In conjunction with the Lowndes County Public Works Department, the litter program is designed to collect and properly dispose of litter, debris, and hazardous materials that have been illegally dumped along Lowndes County roads. Since the launch, the Lowndes County Litter Crew has collected more than 16,345 bags of trash from local roadways. Residents and county officials alike are pleased with the tremendous improvement to the look of the roads. Learn more about this award-winning program in the upcoming June issue of Georgia Trend magazine.

“Recognition from your peers is always something to be proud of, and we thank ACCG for this honor, said Bill Slaughter, Chairman Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “The Lowndes County Litter Program’s efforts have kept our roadways looking beautiful and welcoming to residents and visitors alike.”