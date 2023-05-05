//Lowndes Co. Manager honored with Public Service Award

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes was honored by the ACCG with the 2023 Jerry R. Griffin Excellence in Public Service Award.

The Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) recently honored Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes with the 2023 Jerry R. Griffin Excellence in Public Service Award. Part of the ACCG Annual Awards and Recognition Program, the Jerry R. Griffin Excellence in Public Service Award is presented to an elected or appointed official who has shown unwavering commitment to public service.

“The ACCG Awards & Recognition Program is an annual celebration of county leaders,” said Dave Wills, ACCG’s Executive Director. “The awards embody the true definition of leadership, dedication, and selfless service, as exhibited by Paige Dukes. Congratulations to Paige on receiving this honor.”

Paige Dukes has served Lowndes County for more than 26 years in various departments with roles ranging from county clerk to public information officer, volunteer firefighter, to now county manager. She is lauded for her professionalism and attention to detail, something that has served her well in her various roles in the county. Dukes has led initiatives to improve the county’s image, including the launch of a new website, and has served as a public information specialist for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security (GEMA/HS) and with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) during different natural disaster events. She is a former president of the Georgia County Clerks’ Association and remains actively involved in her local community through leadership roles in several organizations.

“It was a true honor to receive the Jerry R. Griffin Excellence in Public Service Award, said Paige Dukes, County Manager Lowndes County. “I’ve had the privilege to work with outstanding chairmen and commissioners, agency directors, employees, and community leaders who, for over 26 years, have made Lowndes County the best place to live, work and raise families, and I’m extremely proud to be a part of it.”

The Jerry R. Griffin Excellence in Public Service Award was created to recognize an individual who has made significant contributions to the citizens of the state of Georgia through public service in county government. This award is named in honor of Jerry Griffin, whose career followed a strong path of state and local government positions, progressing from the Georgia Municipal Association to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority (now known as the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority) before serving as ACCG Executive Director for more than 23 years. Throughout his professional career, Griffin was a recognized leader who established a solid foundation of programs and services that still exist today.