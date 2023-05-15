//LHS closed for Viking Baseball State Championship

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – LHS will be closed for the Viking Baseball State Championship to allow students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to attend.

Release:

Tuesday, May 16th, Lowndes High School will be closed and students will receive instruction via Google Classroom. This will allow students, faculty, and staff the opportunity to attend the State Championship for Viking Baseball in Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

ALL teachers for ALL courses will submit instructional activities via Google Classroom no later than Monday at 3:45 for student access on Tuesday. Your administrator will send you additional information regarding GC.

End of Course Testing for Biology and US History will resume on Wednesday, May 17th and make-up exams for all courses will continue through May 19th. May 19th is the last day of the EOC testing window as designated by the GaDoE.

AP exams scheduled for May 17th have been rescheduled to May 24th at 8:00 am. All participating parties have been notified of this change.

Seniors may take final exams Monday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Please be sure the students have adequate time to prepare. A grade will be needed for the final exam category for those Seniors not eligible to be exempt from their final exam. Grades will be due at 9:00 am on Friday, May 19th.

Your administrator will send you additional information.

We are excited about cheering on our Vikings and looking forward to celebrating a State Title!!!! GOOOO Vikings!!!

See the attached document for information regarding the Lowndes Vikings baseball state championship series next week in Atlanta. Tickets are available via Go Fan only at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7173