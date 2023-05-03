//Griffin Ave shuts down for intersection improvement project

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A section of Griffin Avenue in Valdosta will be shut down for 3-5 months by Southland Contractors for a intersection improvement project.

Southland Contractors has shut down Griffin Avenue from Patterson to Lee Street for the Griffin Avenue Intersection Improvement project. This TIA project will involve realigning Griffin Avenue with South Patterson Street and include new drainage features. Local residents will have access to their property by way of detours. No through traffic will be permitted in the area. Depending on weather delays, this project will take approximately 3-5 months to complete. Please pay close attention to all construction signage and the contractors in the area. Please drive with extreme caution.