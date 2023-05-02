//GDOL reports Valdosta’s unemployment rate remains unchanged

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta’s unemployment rate remains unchanged as the Georgia Department of Labor celebrates 100 days under new leadership.

Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Valdosta recorded an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent in March, unchanged from February’s unemployment rate. A year ago, the rate was 3.1 percent.

In addition to consistently low unemployment numbers, Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson celebrated 100 days in office on April 22, 2023. During this time, the commissioner’s administration has been laser-focused on modernizing the department’s UI system and operations, which will expedite claims and reduce fraud.

“This past week, our agency reached an important milestone – 100 days in office,” said Commissioner Bruce Thompson. “Although we continue enjoying record-low unemployment numbers and jobs at an all-time high, our team is laser-focused on meeting future demands. It’s not a matter of if claims will increase, but when. The agency’s new efficiency measures and progress toward modernization will ensure we are ready and well-positioned to help Georgians when they need it most.”

The labor force increased in Valdosta by 311 and ended the month with 63,426. That number went down by 404 when compared to March of 2022.

Valdosta finished the month with 61,154 employed residents. That number increased by 334 from February to March and fell by 685 when compared to the same time a year ago.

Valdosta ended March with 57,100 jobs. That number went up by 300 from February to March and went up by 900 when compared to this time last year.

In March, initial unemployment claims decreased by 20 percent in Valdosta. When you compare March 2023 claims to March 2022, claims were down by about 4 percent.

