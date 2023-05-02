//Drugs and gun found during Valdosta traffic stop

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested for narcotics by the Valdosta Police Department during a traffic stop.

Release:

Arrested: Lelon K. Reid Jr., African American male, 24 yeas of age, Valdosta resident.

Arrested: Melanie A. Perez, African American female, 18 years of age, Orlando, Florida resident.

On April 27, 2023, at approximately 2:23 pm., a Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling in the 600 block of East Force Street for having a suspended registration. While speaking with the vehicle occupants, the detective observed the odor of marijuana emanating from inside of the vehicle. The vehicle occupants, later identified as Lelon Reid, Jr., and Melanie Peres, were removed from the vehicle.

While searching the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle, detectives located marijuana, cocaine, and a handgun.

During the investigation Reid fled on foot, but he was quickly apprehended.

Reid was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He is being held on the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute-felony

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

Possession of marijuana-misdemeanor; and

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

Perez was transported to Lowndes County Jail. She is being held on the following charges:

Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Possession of Marijuana-misdemeanor.

“These detectives did a great job investigating this case. Their hard work led to these drugs and gun being removed from the streets” said Captain Scottie Johns.