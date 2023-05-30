//Citizens can speak on proposed Valdosta budget

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Citizens have the opportunity to speak on the proposed budget during the regularly scheduled Valdosta City Council meeting.

Release:

With the City of Valdosta’s annual budget process well underway, the initial public hearing was held on Wednesday, May 24.

Citizens have an opportunity to speak on the proposed budget during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on June 8, at City Hall, 216 E. Central Ave., at 5:30 pm.

The second budget hearing and the adoption of the proposed FY2024 budget will be during the June 8th Council meeting at 5:30 pm at City Hall, located at 216 E. Central Avenue. A copy of the proposed budget can be viewed at City Hall, 8 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday.