//Wild Adventures offers free admission to teachers, school employees

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures is offering teachers and all school employees free admission during Teacher Appreciation Weekend.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is offering free admission for teachers and all school employees during its Teacher Appreciation Weekend April 14-16 and free lunch buffets for weekday school field trips through May.

“We’re excited to give teachers and school support staff the chance to take a break and enjoy a day of fun and adventure,” said Elke Schultz, marketing manager at Wild Adventures. “This is our way of saying thank you for everything they do to shape the lives of our children and the future of our communities.”

During Wild Adventures’ Teacher Appreciation Weekend, April 14-16, public and private school teachers and employees can receive free single-day admission with a valid school ID or proof of employment. Homeschool teachers can receive this offer by presenting a copy of the Declaration of Intent letter filed with their state of residence. Daycare staff can take advantage of this offer as well when they present proof of employment.

“Teachers are incredibly generous. They devote their time, energy and resources to ensuring students are well-prepared,” said Schultz. “This is just one of the ways we are trying to follow their lead and give back.”

Wild Adventures is also offering special pricing for teachers booking field trips during Education Days, weekdays in April and May. Teachers can save $25 per ticket when they book their field trip now. Each Education Days trip includes a free lunch buffet, free standard-aligned lesson plans, free bus parking and one free admission for every 15 admissions purchased.

For more information about Teacher Appreciation Weekend, Education Days Field Trips and more, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Park in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.