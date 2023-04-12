//Wanted Valdosta man arrested after foot pursuit

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A wanted Valdosta man involved in a shooting investigation was arrested by a VPD Detective after a foot pursuit.

Release:

Arrested: Chester Lee Pole, Jr., African American male, 36 years of age, Valdosta resident

On April 9, 2023, at approximately 9:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Department Detective observed a subject that he believed had active arrest warrants walking in the 600 block of Old Hudson Street. When the detective stepped out to speak with the subject, the subject immediately fled on foot. Officers responded to the area and observed Chester Lee Pole, Jr., 36 years of age, attempting to hide behind a house. As officers confronted Pole, he began to run again but was quickly apprehended. Pole provided officers with a false name and date of birth.

Officers confirmed that Pole had several active arrest warrants from the Valdosta Police Department for his involvement in a shooting investigation on January 15, 2023, in Valdosta. Pole had the following active warrants:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

False statements and writings-felony;

Two counts of reckless conduct-misdemeanor; and

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

Pole was transported to Lowndes County Jail and has received additional charges of:

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor; and

Providing a false name and date of birth-misdemeanor.

During the foot pursuit, a detective injured his leg jumping a fence. The detective was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he received treatment and was later released.

“We are praying for a quick recovery for our detective. I am proud of the communication and quick response of our officers to get to the area, ensuring this offender was apprehended.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.