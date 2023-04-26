//VSU unveils James Dewar portrait

Share with friends

Photo: Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, talks to members of the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar family, who traveled from as far away as California to attend the portrait unveiling.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recently unveiled a framed portrait of James Lovett Dewar Sr. that was gifted to the college.

The Valdosta State University community recently gathered to unveil an unexpected gift to the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services — a large, framed portrait of James Lovett Dewar Sr.

Pictured is Dr. David Slykhuis, dean of VSU's Dewar College of Education and Human Services, host of the unveiling ceremony.



Hanging in the atrium of VSU’s Education Center, the James Dewar portrait was donated by David Rose of Rose Consulting LLC, a Valdosta-based law firm. He discovered the portrait inside a building he acquired and knew it belonged at VSU, where the enduring Dewar legacy continues to transform lives every day.

James Lovett Dewar Sr. and Dorothy Herndon Dewar dedicated their lives to inspiring, educating, and nurturing generation after generation of leaders and change makers.

From their earliest careers as teachers in the Lowndes County School System (1930s) to their decision to establish Park Avenue Bank (1950s), the Dewars have profoundly impacted the lives of innumerable individuals and families across Lowndes County, South Georgia, and beyond — and they continue to do so today through the beautiful legacy they built during their 70-plus years together.

The Dewars were generous with their knowledge, life lessons, kindness, and wealth, and they were long-time friends and supporters of Valdosta State University.

In 1966 the Dewars established the Mattie Hendry Dewar Scholarship and Loan Fund. They followed this with the Eva Carroll Herndon Scholarship Fund in 1978 and an additional endowment for scholarships in 1996.

In 2006 the Dewars presented VSU with a $2 million gift, a reflection of their commitment to support the continued growth of the university and the educational resources it provides to the 41-county region it serves. The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved VSU’s request to rename its College of Education in their honor.

VSU is proud to remember their legacy through the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services.

James and Dorothy Dewar died in 2006 and 2009, respectively, but their philanthropic spirit and desire to transform lives and communities live on in each teacher, librarian, family therapist, social worker, counselor, American Sign Language interpreter, speech-language pathologist, school administrator, and coach who earns their degree at VSU.

“Through their legacy of giving at VSU, the Dewars continue to open doors and create opportunities for students,” said Dr. David Slykhuis, dean of VSU’s Dewar College of Education and Human Services. “Their generosity continues to make a difference on our campus every day, playing a vital role in preparing our Blazers for success in and out of the classroom, across the region and around the world.”

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/education/