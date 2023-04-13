//VSU, United Way to create positive change across South Georgia

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University partners with United Way as an effort to positively improve the lives of people across South Georgia.

Valdosta State University recently developed a community needs assessment to support the Greater Valdosta United Way in its efforts to improve the health, education, and financial stability of every person across an 11-county region of South Georgia.

Dr. Joseph Robbins and Dr. Keith Lee Jr. from VSU’s Department of Political Science were tapped for this transformative collaboration by Darrell Moore, director of VSU’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact. During the fall, this duo was successful in developing a needs assessment to support the Coastal Georgia community of Kingsland and its efforts to work towards inclusive recovery following the global pandemic known as COVID-19.

Robbins, who serves as professor and head of VSU’s Department of Political Science, and Lee, who coordinates VSU’s Public Administration and Organizational Leadership programs, began developing the 30-question community needs assessment survey in December 2022. Since the digital survey went live earlier this year, they have collected a mere 1,275 responses.

Thousands more are needed.

“Our region is a diverse one with much economic success and potential,” Robbins said. “However, there are still some people in our region not as fortunate as others, and the Greater Valdosta United Way regularly works with numerous counties and nonprofit organizations to better address those in need. This project allows us the opportunity to use our intellectual background and survey experience to help numerous South Georgians access much-needed resources.”

The 30-question community needs assessment survey is anonymous and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. The information gathered will help researchers at VSU, as well as Greater Valdosta United Way and community leaders, learn more about the recent and ongoing needs of people living in Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brooks Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes and Ware counties.

The survey gathers demographic information like age, zip code, county of residence, household income, and occupation. It then asks questions about food security; emotional and mental health; and stressors associated with access to basic needs like housing and home energy, reliable transportation, childcare, and clothing. It also asks about the accessibility and availability of support services dating back to January 2020.

“We want to learn the issues and stressors affecting people and any resources lacking in the area,” said Michael Smith, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Valdosta United Way. “The goal is to better align our funding to address regional needs and advocate for support.”

Smith said the Greater Valdosta United Way is currently working on adding 2-1-1 across South Georgia.

A comprehensive source of information on local resources, 2-1-1 helps connect people with the assistance they need to more efficiently and effectively address the challenges of everyday life, as well as challenges that develop during times of community emergencies and crises. Smith said this service will also allow the Greater Valdosta United Way to have real-time data on issues people are facing to ensure the organization continues to invest in the programs and services people need the most.

To participate in the Greater Valdosta United Way community needs assessment, please visit https://valdosta.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0whL09Divmf4mBo. At the end of each anonymous survey, respondents will have an opportunity to be entered to win one of five Walmart gift cards — four for $50 and one for $100.

The Greater Valdosta United Way is committed to improving people’s lives by investing in education, income, and health — the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community. It serves the citizens of Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brooks Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes and Ware counties and currently funds more than 44 social service programs through 20 agencies.

https://unitedwayvaldosta.org

https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/advancement/sgri/