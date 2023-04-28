//VSU Mayhem Music Festival rescheduled

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University has decided to move the annual Mayhem Music Festival to The Complex due to treat of weather.

Due to the threat of inclement weather, Valdosta State University has decided to move its annual Mayhem Music Festival to The Complex from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, April 28. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

The Mayhem Music Festival lineup features student winners from the VSU Campus Activities Board’s recent open mic nights; Soul Machine, a psychedelic blues and southern space rock band from Valdosta; Bachaco, a reggae rock and Latin roots band from Miami, Florida; and James Tucker, a country singer from Yadkin County, North Carolina, and American Idol contestant.

DJ Will 5G opens Mayhem Music Festival and keeps everyone engaged and entertained during set changes.

Mayhem Music Festival features carnival-style activities, as well as sweet and savory foods.

The cash-only concession menu features hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, turkey legs, cookie ice cream sandwiches, and beignets. Alcoholic beverages will be available for those who are 21 and older. VSU students with a valid 1Card will receive free tickets for two concession items of their choice.

The Complex is located at the intersection of Baytree Road and Sustella Avenue.

https://www.valdosta.edu/student/student-life/special-events/mayhem.php