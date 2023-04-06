//VSU Business student earns President’s Award for Excellence

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A VSU Business Aministration student recently earned the College of Business Administration Excellence Award.

Jared Lee Collum of Moultrie, Georgia, is the recipient of the Spring 2023 President’s Award for Academic Excellence for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration at Valdosta State University.

The President’s Award for Academic Excellence is presented to a high-performing graduating student in each of VSU’s six colleges — Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, College of the Arts, James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and College of Science and Mathematics.

Collum will be recognized during VSU’s 235th Commencement at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, on the Main Campus Front Lawn. He will graduate summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and a Minor in Entrepreneurship.

“When I first came to VSU, I was nervous I wouldn’t be able to handle the coursework or get involved,” he shared. “However, if you work hard and get plugged into one of VSU’s many organizations, you will be okay. I consider it a great honor to be named a top graduate of the business school. It shows that hard work and discipline pay off.”

As a student at VSU, Collum served as president of the Valdosta State Investment Group and was an active member of Beta Gamma Sigma: The International Business Honor Society, The Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Sigma Alpha Pi: The National Society of Leadership and Success, and Sigma Alpha Lambda National Leadership and Honors Organization. He passed the Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) Exam, which is a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority exam for prospective securities industry professionals, and he obtained Georgia life, accident, and sickness insurance licenses.

Collum’s commitment to academic, service, and leadership excellence resulted in him earning repeated Dean’s List honors and the Georgia Gulf Sulfur Finance Scholarship. He was a Georgia HOPE Scholar.

After graduation Collum plans to work at Pentas Wealth Management, a financial advising firm in downtown Moultrie.

“I will join the firm as a client service associate / financial advisor-in-training,” he said. “My career goals include becoming a financial advisor and helping individuals and institutions achieve their financial goals.”

His supportive family includes parents Rick and Donna Collum, sister Danielle Collum, and fiancée Alaina Taylor. He attends Autreyville Baptist Church.

