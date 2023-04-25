//VSU brings Mayhem to front lawn April 28

Share with friends

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present the Mayhem Music Festival free of charge and open to the public on Friday, April 28.

Valdosta State University presents Mayhem Music Festival from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 28, on the Front Lawn. Admission is free of charge and open to the public.

The Mayhem Music Festival lineup features student winners from the VSU Campus Activities Board’s recent open mic nights; Soul Machine, a psychedelic blues and southern space rock band from Valdosta; Bachaco, a reggae rock and Latin roots band from Miami, Florida; and James Tucker, a country singer from Yadkin County, North Carolina, and American Idol contestant.

DJ Will 5G opens Mayhem Music Festival and keeps everyone engaged and entertained during set changes.

As tradition dictates, Mayhem Music Festival draws to a close with a much-anticipated paint party. Attendees wishing to participate in this activity should dress accordingly.

Mayhem Music Festival features carnival-style rides and games, as well as sweet and savory foods.

The cash-only concession menu features hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, turkey legs, cookie ice cream sandwiches, and beignets. There will also be a beer garden for those who are 21 and older. VSU students with a valid 1Card will receive free tickets for two concession items of their choice.

Mayhem Music Festival attendees are welcome to bring their favorite outdoor blankets, pillows, chairs, snacks, and drinks. Glass containers are not allowed.

https://www.valdosta.edu/student/student-life/special-events/mayhem.php