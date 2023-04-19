//VPD responds to two house fires

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to two residential structure fires that were accidental and not related.

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to two structure fires within 15 minutes of each other. The first fire was reported at #5 Horseshoe Cir at approximately 5:39 p.m. Fire units arrived on scene in less than five minutes to find a single-story home with heavy smoke and fire conditions. Valdosta Fire personnel quickly extinguished the fire and searched to confirm that no occupants remained inside. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

At approximately 5:47 p.m., Valdosta Fire was called to the report of a second structure fire at 709 Habersham Rd. The accidental fire was confined to the carport and quickly extinguished.

Both fires were accidental and not related in nature.

Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on scene operations.

For more information contact Chief Brian Boutwell at 229-333-1835.