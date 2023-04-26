//VPD makes arrest after narcotics investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police arrest a 25-year-old man after finding drugs and a firearm in his vehicle.

Release:

Arrested: Kedrick Clemons, African American male, 25 years of age, Valdosta resident

On April 24, 2023, at approximately 9:19 am., detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit conducted a narcotics investigation at a residence in the 600 block of Pineview Drive. Detectives observed Kedrick Clemons, 25 years of age, sitting in a vehicle in front of his residence. Inside Clemons’ vehicle detectives located over 40 Fentanyl pills, 2 Ecstasy pills, and a firearm.

Clemons was taken into custody without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail. He is being held on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony;

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute-felony; and

Possession of Methamphetamine-felony.

This case is still under investigation, and further charges may be pending.