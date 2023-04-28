//VPD arrests Brooks Co. man for narcotics during traffic stop

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A traffic stop conducted by a Valdosta Police Officer resulted in the arrest of Brooks County man for narcotics.

Release:

Arrested: Antonio Terrell Range, African American male, 42 yeas of age, Brooks County resident

On April 27, 2023, at approximately 1237 am., a Valdosta Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling in the 1500 block of North Ashley Street, for not having working taillights. When the officer contacted the driver, later identified as Antonio Terrell Range, 42 years of age, he provided a false name and date of birth. Range then admitted to the officer that he had lied about his identity. When the officer checked Range’s information, he learned that Range had a suspended driver’s license and an active arrest warrant through the Valdosta Police Department.

While speaking with Range, the officer observed narcotics in the vehicle. Range was arrested without incident. During the search of Range’s vehicle, the officer found over $2,900 worth of Alpha-PVP in a bag, along with marijuana.

Range was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He is being held on the following charges:

Possession of schedule I narcotic (Alpha-PVP) with the intent to distribute-felony;

Driving while having a suspended license-felony;

Possession of marijuana-misdemeanor;

Providing false name and date of birth-misdemeanor;

Possession of drug related items; and

An active arrest warrant through the Valdosta Police Department.

“This was great observant work by our officer during this traffic stop, which resulted in dangerous narcotics taken off the streets.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.