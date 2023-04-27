//VFD hosts Fire investigators Symposium

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will host the Inaugural Fire Investigators Syposium to provide opportunities for agencies.

Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department will host its Inaugural Fire Investigators Symposium on May 11, 2023. The symposium will be held at the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center (250 Douglas Street) at 9 am. The symposium aims to provide one of many training and networking opportunities for agencies in fire investigations throughout the state.

Participants will be placed in groups with different scenarios to conduct a mock investigation of a residential structure fire, then present their findings to their peers.

“I am beyond excited to host this event for agencies to come together. This training will enhance the ability of fire investigators to better serve our communities,” stated Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

The symposium allows professionals in the field to network, train, and practice strategies for awareness and investigations; this is the first of three in South Georgia, and seating is limited.

For more information contact Lt. Dereck Willis, 229-333-1835.