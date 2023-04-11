//Valdosta man arrested for narcotics after foot chase

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta man with an active arrest warrant was arrested for narcotics after a foot chase with a Valdosta Police Department detective.

Release:

Arrested: Christian Tooley, African American male, 32 years of age, Lowndes County resident

On April 5, 2023, at approximately 3:06 pm., a Valdosta Police Department Detective observed Christian Tooley, 32 years of age, driving a vehicle in the 600 block of Vallotton Drive. The detective was aware that

Tooley had an active arrest warrant through Lowndes County. The detective saw Tooley park his vehicle in

a parking lot. As the detective attempted to speak with Tooley, Tooley began to run on foot. After a brief

chase, Tooley was taken into custody without incident. A Valdosta Police Department K9 Unit responded

to the area and searched the path that Tooley ran. The K9 located a quantity of cocaine, and oxycodone

pills, along with items typically used for the sale of narcotics.

Tooley was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He is being held on charges of:

Possession of a Schedule II-Cocaine with the intent to distribute- felony;

Possession of Schedule II-Oxycodone with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of pills outside of the original container-felony;

Possession of drug-related objects; and

Obstruction of an officer- misdemeanor.

“I am proud of the work by our detectives and our K9 Unit, who ensured that this subject was arrested,

along with recovering these dangerous narcotics before they could get into the wrong hands.” Said Chief

Leslie Manahan