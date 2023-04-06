//Valdosta credit union holds Free Community Shred Day

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The First Commerce Credit Union invites residents to the Free Community Shred Day at the Financial Center on Inner Perimeter Rd.

Protect yourself from identity theft! First Commerce Credit Union invites residents to dispose of personally sensitive records and documents at our FREE Community Shred Day on April 13 at the Valdosta Inner Perimeter Financial Center located at 3312 Inner Perimeter Road Valdosta, GA 31602. Paper documents will be loaded into secure bins and transported to a Secure Records Solutions truck to be shredded on-site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the shred truck is full. Limit of three small boxes per household. Only paper documents will be accepted. No plastic bags, sealed boxes, or plastic folders. There is no need to remove staples. Volunteers can assist in removing documents from your vehicle. We do not accept recycling or household waste.