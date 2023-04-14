//Two Valdosta officers injured during pursuit

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta police officers were injured during a pursuit of a wanted man with active warrants.

Release:

Arrested: Travis Williams, African American male, 44 years of age, Valdosta resident

On April 12, 2023, at approximately 3:12 pm., officers with the Valdosta Police Department Power Squad Unit were on patrol in the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive. The officers observed Travis Williams, 44 years of age, and the officers knew he had active warrants for his arrest. As officers began to approach Williams, he fled on foot. After a short pursuit, officers caught up with him. Williams attempted to physically push the officers off of him. After a brief struggle, the officers were able to detain Williams.

During the pursuit and physical struggle with Williams, both officers were injured and were transported to South Georgia Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services personnel. Williams was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he was held on two active arrest warrants, one from the Valdosta Police Department and one from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Williams received an additional charge of obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).

The two officers were treated and released.

“I am proud of the proactive work of these two officers. Even after they were injured, they continued to hold on to the offender until other officers could arrive and take custody of him. We are praying for a quick recovery for our two officers.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan