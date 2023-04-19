//Two arrested in Valdosta after giving false names

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Police Officer arrested two people that were wanted for active arrest warrants in Cook and Berrien Counties.

Release:

Arrested 1: Tanya Gray, Caucasian female, 43 years of age

Arrested 2: Brett Clark, Caucasian male, 33 years of age

On April 16, 2023, at approximately 11:42 pm., a Valdosta Police Officer patrolling the area of the 1900 block of Gornto Road observed two subjects sitting on a picnic table inside a closed park. The officer made contact with the individuals, later identified as Tanya Gray, 43 years of age, and Brett Clark, 33 years of age. Both Gray and Clark provided the officer with a false name and date of birth. As the officer continued investigating the incident, Gray and Clark admitted they lied about their identity. After they provided their correct identity to the officer, he discovered that both Gray and Clark had active arrest warrants from both Cook County and Berrien County. Gray had three active warrants from Cook County and two from Berrien County. Clark had three active warrants from Berrien County and one from Cook County.

Gray and Clark were arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail for the active arrest warrants.

They have also been charged with giving a false name and date of birth (misdemeanor).

“This was great patrol work by our officer. He was patrolling in the area when he observed people inside a closed park. His investigation resulted in two wanted subjects being arrested.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan