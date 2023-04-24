//Sunset Elementary student wins regional writing competition

Share with friends

Photo: My Volcano Turtle Pet by Nathan Grady Handfield, Sunset Elementary fourth grade student.

MOULTRIE – A fourth grade student from Sunset Elementary has won the 2023 Young Georgia Author Writing Competition.

Sunset Elementary Student Nathan Grady Handfield is a regional winner in the Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition. Grady is in the fourth grade, and he won the regional competition with his poem “My Volcano Turtle Pet,” a poem about the adventures of a pet turtle with a volcano on his back.

The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition is to encourage students to develop an enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics. This prestigious competition has engaged Georgia students for over two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K-12.

The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors (GLAS) and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.