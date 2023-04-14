//SJCS gives away $10,000 at fundraising event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – St. John Catholic School will host the Reverse Draw and Gala event with dinner, music, door prizes, and a chance to win $10,000.

Release:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) hosts the 25th Annual Reverse Draw and Gala, the area’s largest event of its kind this month. This year’s Silver Soiree themed event will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center. Attendees will enjoy dinner, music, dancing, door prizes, a Steel’s Jewelry raffle and a chance to win $10,000.

“Thanks to the support of our local community, we are celebrating 25 years of our Reverse Draw and Gala,” said event chairwoman Celine Gladwin. “We welcome the entire community to enjoy a black tie evening filled with suspense as numbers are drawn to reveal the guest who will walk away with the $10,000 grand prize.”

Other activities during the night long event include a live auction for items including beach vacations, a hunting package, a fine art portrait, and other exciting items. The event is SJCS’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps provide tuition assistance to students, fund community service projects, and supplemental classroom materials. Last year’s Reverse Draw and Gala raised more than $50,000.

Tickets to attend the event and be entered into the $10,000 are on sale now for $125 and include dinner for two, two drink tickets and an entry into the drawing. Entries into the drawing only are also available for $100. Tickets and more information about the event is available online at SJCSValdosta.org.

Event Sponsors Include: Ben & Kim Mackey, Sam Dennis Law, Valdosta Family Medicine, Dr. & Mrs. Sid Staton, Traditions Flooring, David & Donna Nolan, Synovus, Mike & Lisa Murphy, The Puckett Family, Century 21 Realty Advisors, Universal Roofing & Flooring, Randy & Celine Gladwin, Tift-Moody Family, Hunter Family, Gladwin Vaughn Architecture, Hamilton Estate Planning, Katherine Gonos, Hester & Morris Orthodontics and Steel’s Jewelry.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion, in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, cross country, cheerleading and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.