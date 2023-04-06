//SGFF submissions opening soon for 2024 film festival

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Film Festival will begin accepting submissions from filmmakers for the 8th annual event in 2024.

Release:

Filmmakers can begin submitting for the 2024 South Georgia Film Festival April 17. In preparation for the 8th Annual event, the festival will begin accepting submission via FilmFreeway for feature films, short films from professionals and students.

“Our festival depends on the amazing films and filmmakers sharing their work,” said Jason Brown, South Georgia Film Festival Director. “As the industry continues to grow here in Georgia, we are working to nurture those native and independent voices along with shining a light on how those in our community can be involved.”

To encourage more early submissions, feature films (anything over 50 minutes) are only $5 until August 4, and all shorts (professional, student, narrative, documentary) are free for the same period. Submission costs go up as the festival approaches, with the Early Deadline being September 30 and Regular Deadline Dec. 18, 2023. The submission page is https://filmfreeway.com/SOUTHGEORGIAFILMFESTIVAL

The festival has eight defined categories: Narrative Feature, Documentary Feature, Animated Short, Narrative Short, Documentary Short, Graduate Student, Undergraduate Student, and High School Aged Student. Along with awards in all of these categories, the South Georgia Film Festival also distributes other awards to recognize filmmakers’ hard work.

The 2023 festival concluded this past March with Costa Karalis’s film CHIPPED winning the award for Best in Fest. Karalis was part of a large contingent of filmmakers who graduated from Florida State University but now live in the Atlanta area. Filmmakers from as far as Nashville, TN and as near as Bemiss participated in the festival. Attendees discussed enjoying the variety of films, as well as the educational opportunities of the panels and the many networking opportunities.

After the festival, public voting determined the winner of the Best Poster competition, which went to Trinity Ansah and her film OVERCOME. Winners from around the world were recognized at the end of the festival. The festival maintains a presence on IMDB where the public can view a list past and present winners. https://www.imdb.com/event/ev0026797/2023/1/?ref_=evov_eh

The 2024 South Georgia Film Festival will be held March 1, 2, & 3 in Valdosta, GA. Details will be released regarding participating panelists and filmmakers at www.SouthGeorgiaFilm.com.

The South Georgia Film Festival is proudly sponsored by Georgia Power, Valdosta State University, South Georgia Studios, the Georgia Film Office, the Valdosta Mall, Wild Adventures Theme Park, Workhorse Cinema, VLPRA, VisitValdosta.org, the City of Valdosta, and Film Impact Georgia.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or https://filmfreeway.com/SOUTHGEORGIAFILMFESTIVAL . Contact Prof. Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.