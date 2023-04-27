//Lowndes residents encouraged to prepare for hurricane season

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Emergency Management offers tip to encourage all residents to prepare for hurricane season.

Hurricane season is fast approaching; Lowndes County encourages all residents to start planning and preparing. Lowndes County Emergency Management, along with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), are promoting Hurricane Preparedness Week from April 30 – May 6, 2023.

“Now is a great time for residents to have an emergency plan in place in the event Lowndes County experiences effects of hurricanes, tropical storms, and depressions this upcoming hurricane season,” said Ashley Tye, Director of Lowndes County Emergency Management. “Hurricanes can cause damaging wind, heavy rains, and flooding. That’s why we’re encouraging all Lowndes County residents to participate in Hurricane Preparedness Week.”

Each day of Hurricane Preparedness Week will provide information and activities that will prepare Lowndes County residents ahead of inclement weather. The agenda for the week is as follows:

Sunday, April 30: Know Your Risk: Wind & Water. The first step of preparing for hurricanes is to know your risk. Find out today what types of water and wind hazards could happen where you live.

Monday, May 1: Prepare Before Hurricane Season. The best time to prepare for hurricanes is BEFORE hurricane season begins. Avoid having to rush through potentially life-saving preparations by waiting until it’s too late.

Tuesday, May 2: Understand Forecast Information. Prepare for hurricane season by knowing how to understand forecasts. They can tell you a lot about what is expected.

Wednesday, May 3: Get Moving When a Storm Threatens. Do you know what to do when a storm threatens? Prepare for hurricane season by taking the time now to understand the actions needed when time is of the essence.

Thursday, May 4: Stay Protected During Storms. Be prepared for hurricane season by knowing what to do during a storm. Whether you’ve evacuated or are sheltering in place, know what to expect from the hazards you may face.

Friday, May 5: Use Caution After Storms. A key part of hurricane preparedness is understanding the dangers that remain, well after a storm.

Saturday, May 6: Take Action Today. Take action TODAY, to be better prepared for when the worst happens. Understand your risk from hurricanes, and begin pre-season preparations now.



For more information on how to prepare for hurricanes, visit gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-

georgia. Specific hurricane preparedness information and tips will be posted throughout the week on the Lowndes County Emergency Management Facebook page, EMA Lowndes.

Lowndes County Emergency Management encourages all Lowndes County residents to register for CodeRed, Lowndes County’s free emergency notification system, by visiting www.lowndescounty.com and clicking on the storm icon.