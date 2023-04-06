//Lowndes Commissioners recognize Animal Care, Control personnel

Share with friends

Photo: Lowndes County Animal Control Officers

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners recognizes Animal Care and Control Officer Appreciation Week.

Release:

National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week is happening the week of April 9-15, 2023. This appreciation week recognizes Animal Care and Control’s hard-working men and women. Like other public safety and law enforcement agents, Animal Care and Control personnel are devoted, compassionate people who risk their lives to ensure the safety and care of wild animals, pets, and people.

Lowndes County currently has six Animal Control Officers.

Animal Care and Control officers provide several services in Lowndes County, including:

Assisting with injured, sick, or stray dogs and cats

Assisting with sick, injured, or orphaned wildlife

Investigating animal cruelty cases

Protecting and rescuing animals from provincial and federal laws related to animal care

Educating the public about wildlife and their behavior

Educating the public on the importance of pet identification with microchips or collar tags

Investigating and enforcing Animal Control By-laws (e.g., off-leash dogs, barking, licensing of dogs/cats)

Assisting other authorities, such as police or other emergency services and public health agencies when necessary, to protect animals and people

Protecting the public from diseases such as rabies

“Animal Care and Control personnel rescue helpless animals from abuse, starvation, injury, and disease. While their jobs can be difficult and often thankless, we appreciate their dedication to helping protect and help rescue wild animals or pets,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes.

“We thank all of them for the hard work they do in our community daily,” said Dukes. “If you see an officer this week, say “Thank You!”

For more information, visit www.lowndescounty.com.