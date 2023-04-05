//LHS Vikings Varsity Football Schedule released

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes High School recently releases the Vikings Varsity Football Schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.
Release:
Season tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale in coming weeks. Thank you for your support and GO VIKINGS!
|2023 LOWNDES VIKINGS VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|HOME/AWAY
|TIME
|EVENT
|Friday August 4
|Intrasquad – Meet Vikes – Middle School – L’il Vikes (Band-Cheer)
|Friday August 11
|Tift
|Home
|7:00
|Pre-Season
|Saturday August 19
|Christ School NC
|at Colquitt
|4:00
|Kickoff Challenge
|Friday August 25
|Gadsden Co FL
|Home
|8:00
|Senior Night
|Friday September 1
|West Broward FL
|Home
|8:00
|8th Band Night
|Friday September 8
|OPEN
|Friday September 15
|East Coweta
|Home
|8:00
|Military Appreciation Night
|Friday September 22
|Grayson
|Away
|7:30
|Friday September 29
|OPEN
|Friday October 6
|Valdosta
|Away
|8:00
|Region
|Friday October 13
|Dunbar-Ft Meyers FL
|Home
|8:00
|Homecoming
|Friday October 20
|Colquitt
|Home
|8:00
|Region
|Friday October 27
|Richmond Hill
|Away
|7:30
|Region
|Friday November 3
|Camden
|Home
|8:00
|Region
|Friday November 10
|1st Round State Playoffs