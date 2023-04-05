//LHS Vikings Varsity Football Schedule released
LHS Vikings Varsity Football Schedule released

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes High School recently releases the Vikings Varsity Football Schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.

Release:

Season tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale in coming weeks.  Thank you for your support and GO VIKINGS!

2023 LOWNDES VIKINGS VARSITY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DATEOPPONENTHOME/AWAYTIMEEVENT
Friday August 4Intrasquad – Meet Vikes – Middle School – L’il Vikes (Band-Cheer)
Friday August 11TiftHome7:00Pre-Season 
Saturday August 19Christ School NCat Colquitt4:00Kickoff Challenge
Friday August 25Gadsden Co FLHome8:00Senior Night
Friday September 1West Broward FLHome8:008th Band Night
Friday September 8OPEN
Friday September 15East CowetaHome8:00Military Appreciation Night
Friday September 22GraysonAway7:30 
Friday September 29OPEN
Friday October 6ValdostaAway8:00Region
Friday October 13Dunbar-Ft Meyers FLHome8:00Homecoming
Friday October 20ColquittHome8:00Region
Friday October 27Richmond HillAway7:30Region
Friday November 3CamdenHome8:00Region
Friday November 101st Round State Playoffs
Lowndes High School Vikings Varsity Football 2023 Schedule.
