//LHS students receives wish for crimson shoes

Photo: Girls on the Run South Georgia Executive Director Mary Crawford and Founding Director Claire Walton present Allea Christopher and LHS Principal LeAnne McCall with custom crimson tennis shoes.

LOWNDES CO. – Girls on the Run and LHS principle grants an Adidas shoe wish to a Lowndes High School student.

Release:

Lowndes High School student Allea Christopher has gained popularity for her impressive collection of Adidas shoes. However, there was one color missing from her wardrobe, and it was the one she wanted most – crimson, to support her Vikings!

Claire Walton, Founding Director of Girls on the Run South Georgia, presents LHS student Allea Christopher and Principal LeAnne McCall with matching, custom Viking-colored Adidas tennis shoes.

Principal, LeAnne McCall, noticed the gap in Allea’s wardrobe and was shocked since she is such a spirited Viking. When she asked if she had plans to complete her collection, Allea’s response, “They don’t make them,” left her determined.

Allea and Mrs. McCall made a video for Adidas, letting them know they were seeking this custom color. The video grabbed the attention of Claire Walton and Mary Crawford from Girls on the Run South Georgia, and they knew they had to make this dream reality.

“When I saw the video on social media asking for crimson-colored Viking shoes, I immediately felt compelled to help make this happen for Allea,” said Walton, Founding Director of Girls on the Run South Georgia, a national nonprofit organization with programming that strengthens third to eight grade girls’ social, emotional, physical and behavioral skills to successfully navigate life experiences.

Allea was a member of GOTR when she was in elementary school and left an impact on Walton, Crawford, and others in the organization.

“She had a positive outlook and approach to life, and she always seemed to be smiling,” says Walton, reflecting on her time spent getting to know Allea.

Walton reached out to Wade Custom Shoe Company, a local business specializing in designing unique, custom tennis shoes. With their help, Allea’s shoes were one step closer to reality.

McCall and the GOTR officials set up a surprise presentation, where Allea was gifted the shoes at school one morning with a supportive group of peers surrounding her. When the crimson Adidas with bedazzled embellishments were revealed from the box, Allea, filled with joy, exclaimed, “All I can say is thank you!”

Walton also presented Principal McCall with a matching pair. The duo expressed their excitement to cheer on their Vikings in style!

“The little details and day-to-day opportunities can make the biggest difference in the long run,” says Walton. “I am thankful I had a little part in this fun celebration and hope when they wear the shoes, it will make them and others smile.”