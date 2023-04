Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes High School invites the community for the Grand Opening of the brand new Multipurpose Facility.

Please join us for a first look at Lowndes High School’s brand-new Multipurpose Facility on Thursday, April 13th, between 4 and 7 pm. The facility is located on the campus of LHS at 1606 Norman Drive.