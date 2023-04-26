//Jessie’s wins best dish at Food & Wine Classic

Share with friends

Photo (l to r): Kat Tremblay, Mikki Hudson (owner of Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering), Kelby Wilson

VALDOSTA – Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering recently won the 6th Annual Valdosta Food & Wine Classic Best Dish award.

Release:

The Food & Wine Classic, held April 20 at the Turner Center Art Park, was sponsored by the Center for the Arts Guild (CAG), and was made possible by generous sponsorships from Oscar & Lisa Aguero, Art & Janice Baker, Bill & Rosemary Brannen, Will & Jane Burgsteiner, Frank & Rebecca Carter, Ray & Peggy Chitty, Citizens Community Bank, Colonial Bag Company, Kenny & Susan Crago, Wayne & Michelle Edwards, Face Lab, First Federal Savings of Valdosta, Brad & Tina Folsom, Jeneane Grimsley, Guardian Bank, Hogan’s Pharmacy, IPG Architects & Planners, Jordan Ganas Century 21 Realty Advisors, Phil & Margaret Mittiga, North Valdosta Dental Care, Pleats & Creases Cleaners, Salon Bloom, Careen Shapiro, Bruce & Cathie Smith, Studio 8 Design – Architects, Sunset Farm Foods, Inc., Mala Vallotton, Dr. & Mrs. Bo Woodward, and William Whitesell, Attorney-at-Law. Proceeds support various educational programs at the Turner Center. For more information about Center programs and events, visit turnercenter.org.