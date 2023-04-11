//Home Depot gives back to LAMP

Share with friends

Photo: Team Depot Volunteers from Lake Park store #5085

To kick off National Volunteer Month, volunteers from the local Lake Park GA Home Depot headed to Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP) for a day of giving back.

LAMP received a generous grant from The Home Depot Foundation to help with landscaping and beautification of the front entrance of the homeless shelter. The day consisted of over 20 local Home Depot volunteers, known as Team Depot, replacing all the old pine straw and laying fresh pine straw around the facility. They also planted red and pink rose flowers around the front perimeter of the facility which will give it a more inviting look and picked up debris along the outside and the perimeter of the building.

“Serving others, serving the community is a passion of mine. The Home Depot Foundation and Team Depot give us the opportunity to give in such a way that is life changing, “ explained Shirka Jordan, Team Depot captain and Transportation Manager at Lake Park, GA Store #5085 “It’s what The Home Depot was founded on. We knew there was a need at LAMP and didn’t hesitate to roll up our sleeves and get involved.”

In honor of 30 years of Team Depot, The Home Depot Foundation is investing more than $10 million in community service projects across the country this year. Each store is able to use these funds to identify and address the unique, priority needs of their hometowns to make their community better.

“We are honored that the local Home Depot chose us (LAMP) to support. The landscaping will not only help the facility as far as cleanliness and a fresh look, but also give the residents a since of pride when they are staying here,” stated Yurshema Flanders, Executive Director of LAMP.

LAMP’s mission is to provide comprehensive social services and innovative housing solutions that help put people on the path to a home starting with shelter, hot showers, and warm meals. In 2022, LAMP saw 570 residents and placed 128 clients into homes in through their Rapid Rehousing Program. LAMP houses approximately 47 residents a day and provides meals and social services and life skills classes offered by employees and volunteers throughout the week.