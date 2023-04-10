//GDOT will close lanes on I-75 Lowndes Co.

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – GDOT will close outside lanes on I-75 northbound at exit 11 for an upcoming project on April 10.

GDOT contractors will close the outside lane northbound from milepost 11 to milepost 12 and southbound from milepost 12 to milepost 11 on I-75 beginning Monday the 10th of April at 7:00 PM.

The closures will be for the project’s duration to construct the new exit and entrance ramps along with White Water Rd.

This project consists of constructing a new overpass, ramps, roundabouts, high mast lighting, and other enhancements.

The project is slated to be completed in late winter of 2023.

ADVISORY: Dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.